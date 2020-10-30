Missing mentally-challenged youth reunited with parents

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged youth from Keonjhar, who had gone missing two months back, was reunited with his parents at the district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday.Rajendra Jena of Khaliamenta village near Anandpur in Keonjhar was working in a private company after completing his ITI. But, he lost his mental balance after the untimely death of his elder brother a few months back.

He underwent treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar and returned home. In two months, Rajendra left his home on a scooty and did not return. His parents, Laxmidhar Jena, a petty trader and his wife Anita lodged a missing complaint with Ghasipura police station.

On Tuesday, a few locals found Rajendra lying unconscious in a bush near yellow bridge here. They took him to the district headquarters hospital where after regaining consciousness, he gave the address of his native place to some social activists. The plight of the youth was highlighted on social media following which Laxmidhar and Anita rushed to the hospital and met their son after two months.

While Anita said it was one of the happiest moments of her life, Laxmidhar said “We will take him back home and continue to provide him the best health care.” However, Rajendra could not recall under what circumstances he left home and how he reached Jeypore. The doctors at the DHH maintained that he is recovering well.