STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Missing mentally-challenged youth reunited with parents

He underwent treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar and returned home. In two months, Rajendra left his home on a scooty and did not return.

Published: 30th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged youth from Keonjhar, who had gone missing two months back, was reunited with his parents at the district headquarters hospital here on Wednesday.Rajendra Jena of Khaliamenta village near Anandpur in Keonjhar was working in a private company after completing his ITI. But, he lost his mental balance after the untimely death of his elder brother a few months back.

He underwent treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar and returned home. In two months, Rajendra left his home on a scooty and did not return. His parents, Laxmidhar Jena, a petty trader and his wife Anita lodged a missing complaint with Ghasipura police station. 

On Tuesday, a few locals found Rajendra lying unconscious in a bush near yellow bridge here. They took him to the district headquarters hospital where after regaining consciousness, he gave the address of his native place to some social activists. The plight of the youth was highlighted on social media following which Laxmidhar and Anita rushed to the hospital and met their son after two months. 

While Anita said it was one of the happiest moments of her life, Laxmidhar said  “We will take him back home and continue to provide him the best health care.” However, Rajendra could not recall under what circumstances he left home and how he reached Jeypore. The doctors at the DHH maintained that he is recovering well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mentally-challenged
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp