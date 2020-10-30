Pollution norm flout: Show cause to Nalco over

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Thursday served a show cause notice to Nalco for violation of pollution norms at its smelter plant here.The Central PSU has been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days following which a decision on the matter will be taken. If the company fails to comply with the directive, orders to close the unit may be issued, an official said.

OSPCB regional officer Anup Mallick said a team of officials led by him had inspected Nalco’s smelter plant last month to assess pollution control measures. “During our inspection, we noticed three violations at the smelter plant.

While one was pertaining to improper management of solid waste, the second was regarding flow of water from the plant and the third on installation of surveillance cameras at the plant. We reported the matter to our head office and the show cause notice was issued accordingly,” he said. However, a senior Nalco official said he has no knowledge of the notice issued to the company.