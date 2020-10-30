Ramsagar park all set to reopen next week

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The decision of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to reopen the scenic Ramsagar park in view of the improving Covid situation has brought joy among the locals here. The park will reopen in the first week of November. It was closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown around seven months back. However, denizens will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the boat ride in the park.Developed around a tank and earlier known as Ramsagar Boating Club, the park is the most sought-after hangout place for the city’s residents.

Workers carrying a boat to the tank at Ramsagar

park | Express

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “We are going to reopen the park within a week with proper adherence to Covid guidelines. However, the boating facility will take some more time. All the necessary work has been completed but we have to discuss a few more technicalities before resuming the service.”

The SMC has procured four four-seater boats at a cost of `2.61 lakh. Besides, a floating jetty has been installed at a cost of around `15 lakh in January this year. Though the maintenance work of the tank was completed in February, the facility could not be started due to lockdown.The boating service will be run and managed by SMC. However, the charges are yet to be fixed. The duration of each boat ride will be 20 minutes. Lifeguards will be deployed in the park after the service resumes.