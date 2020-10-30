STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ramsagar park all set to reopen next week

The decision of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to reopen the scenic Ramsagar park in view of the improving Covid situation has brought joy among the locals here. 

Published: 30th October 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carrying a boat to the tank at Ramsagar park | Express

Workers carrying a boat to the tank at Ramsagar park | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The decision of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to reopen the scenic Ramsagar park in view of the improving Covid situation has brought joy among the locals here. The park will reopen in the first week of November. It was closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown around seven months back. However, denizens will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the boat ride in the park.Developed around a tank and earlier known as Ramsagar Boating Club, the park is the most sought-after hangout place for the city’s residents. 

Workers carrying a boat to the tank at Ramsagar
park | Express

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “We are going to reopen the park within a week with proper adherence to Covid guidelines. However, the boating facility will take some more time. All the necessary work has been completed but we have to discuss a few more technicalities before resuming the service.”

The SMC has procured four four-seater boats at a cost of `2.61 lakh. Besides, a floating jetty has been installed at a cost of around `15 lakh in January this year. Though the maintenance work of the tank was completed in February, the facility could not be started due to lockdown.The boating service will be run and managed by SMC. However, the charges are yet to be fixed. The duration of each boat ride will be 20 minutes. Lifeguards will be deployed in the park after the service resumes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramsagar park
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp