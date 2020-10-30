STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two held for trader’s murder

Police on Thursday arrested two persons for killing a trader in Boudh town. 

Published: 30th October 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for killing a trader in Boudh town. The accused, Milan Patra and Abhisekh Sahani of Odapada in Boudh town had allegedly strangled the victim, Pramod Prasad to death on October 11, said SP V Raghunath Rao. He said Milan had given `35,000 to Pramod to get him a pistol. However, Pramod neither delivered the weapon nor returned the money. Irked over this, Milan hatched a conspiracy with Abhisekh to eliminate Pramod. 

As per the plan, on the fateful day, Abhisekh called up Pramod and asked him to come to Milan’s residence. After Pramod reached Milan’s house, the two stabbed and strangulated him to death.  They then carried the body to Mahanadi river bed where they set it afire using petrol and firewood.

Later, they threw the half-burnt body into the river. The body was recovered by some locals from Hanuman ghat the next day. An investigation was immediately launched, Rao said, adding, both Milan and Abhisekh have confessed to the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp