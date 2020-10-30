Two held for trader’s murder

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for killing a trader in Boudh town. The accused, Milan Patra and Abhisekh Sahani of Odapada in Boudh town had allegedly strangled the victim, Pramod Prasad to death on October 11, said SP V Raghunath Rao. He said Milan had given `35,000 to Pramod to get him a pistol. However, Pramod neither delivered the weapon nor returned the money. Irked over this, Milan hatched a conspiracy with Abhisekh to eliminate Pramod.

As per the plan, on the fateful day, Abhisekh called up Pramod and asked him to come to Milan’s residence. After Pramod reached Milan’s house, the two stabbed and strangulated him to death. They then carried the body to Mahanadi river bed where they set it afire using petrol and firewood.

Later, they threw the half-burnt body into the river. The body was recovered by some locals from Hanuman ghat the next day. An investigation was immediately launched, Rao said, adding, both Milan and Abhisekh have confessed to the crime.