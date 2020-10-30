STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under COVID-19 glare, pilgrim town Puri shuts doors on devotees from outside

The district administration has asked devotees not to come to the town to observe the month-long Kartik rituals, which start from Sunday.   

Published: 30th October 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: With no abatement of Covid-19 situation, the pilgrim town of Puri has decided to shut the doors on devotees from outside, who throng the abode of Lord Jagannath during the holy month of Kartik every year.

The district administration has asked devotees not to come to the town to observe the month-long rituals, which start from Sunday.

Every year thousands of devotees, mainly elderly women from different parts of the State and country, come to Puri to observe the Kartik brata. They spend time in Sri Jagannath temple, worshipping the Lord in his Radha Damodar Besha. 

The State government also used to host about 3,000 devotees every year under its Habisiali Scheme and provide them free  accommodation, Mahaprasad, winter clothing, darshan of deities in temple and other puja essentials for their brata.  

The administration has appealed devotees not to come to Puri as the temple continues to remain closed and Covid-19 situation is still grim.

However,  for the local devotees, special steps will taken by the temple administration to provide Mahaprasad to them.

The Mahaprasad would be available for devotees outside the south and north gates of the temple.

This was resolved in a meeting of Suar Mahasuar Nijog (association of temple cooks) and the temple administration,  Administrator (rituals), JK Sahu said.

The administration has also decided to restrict the grand spectacle of Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath, which is going to be held after 26 years.

The mega ritual will be held on November 27. It was last held in 1994.

The decision to impose curbs on the entry of devotees for darshan in the temple during the festival was taken by the temple administration on Thursday.

Sahu said preparations for the Nagarjuna Besha have almost reached the final stages and the timings have been approved. A committee will be formed to ensure smooth conduct of the rituals this year. 

As per tradition, the deities will be dressed like warriors with golden attire and adorned with several weapons including arrows, bows, hala (plough), chakra (wheel) and musala (mace) during the Besha.

“In view of the Covid-19 situation, the entry of devotees will be restricted as of now. No decision has been taken on online darshan so far,” Sahu said.

