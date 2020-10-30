Workers stage protest over pending salary

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Hundreds of workers of Balasore Alloys staged a dharna over pending salary and financial hardships, in front of the company’s office at Kaliapani under Sukinda block here on Thursday. The agitators demanded immediate release of their salaries pending for seven months. One of the protesting workers Duryodhan Mohanta said,” Over 700 workers have not got salary for seven months.

We had brought up this issue earlier this month and the company had assured to pay at least one month’s salary along with puja bonus before October 24. But not a penny was given to us.” He added that the workers will intensify the stir and take to the streets if their demands are not met. Company officials could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.