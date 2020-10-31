STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60-year-old man killed in elephant attack in Odisha

The elephant attacked him, injuring him seriously. Behera was rushed to Kaniha hospital where he was declared dead.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

TALCHER: An elderly man was trampled to death at Bajrakote village in Kaniha here on Friday. He was identified as 60-year-old Mayadhar Behera. Kaniha ranger Nilamani Dehuri said Behera had gone to the nearby forest to attend nature’s call early in the morning when he encountered a tusker.

The victim’s family was provided Rs 40,000 for cremation while the rest compensation amount will be paid later, Dehuri said.

The ranger said a herd of 15 elephants are moving in the area and forest personnel are trying to chase them to the nearby forest. 

Following the incident, villagers of Bajrakote and nearby areas staged protest demanding immediate end to the frequent elephant attacks.

Recently, BJP workers led by former MP Rudra Narayan Pani had staged dharna in front of the block office protesting inaction of forest officials in controlling such attacks in the area.As many as six persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the area in the last two years.

