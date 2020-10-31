Attendants of Covid-19 patients left out in the cold in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Attendants of patients admitted to the Covid-19 ICU of Balangir district headquarters hospital (DHH) have been literally left out in the cold.

In absence of a rest area or any proper place to take shelter, they are being forced to spend the days outside under the open sky. And with the onset of winter, their suffering has increased manifold.

Mamata, whose father is undergoing treatment in the ICU for the last eight days, said the road outside the critical care unit is the only place for attendants like her to take rest.

“There are many attendants like me who are camping outside in the open. Women attendants are the worst sufferers since we have to sleep on the roadside and there are no proper toilet facilities. If there was a rest shed nearby, it would have provided much relief to attendants like me,” she said.

Sources said the attendants use the nearby public toilet and spend their time waiting on the road which passes in front of the ICU. An attendant belonging to Birmaharajpur said he spends his entire time inside the car in which he brought his patient to the hospital. There are 20 ICU beds including 10 high dependency units (HDU) in the Covid facility of the DHH, also known as Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital. As the beds remain occupied all the time, around 15-25 attendants can be seen waiting outside every day.

There is a separate dedicated 200-bed Covid hospital in Balangir which also has ICU facilities. But since all the ICU beds of the dedicated hospital are occupied, critical patients are also admitted to the Covid unit in the DHH. Contacted, chief district medical officer Bhima Sahu said he will visit the Covid ICU on Saturday. “I will hold discussions with health officials and soon take steps to provide resting facilities for attendants of Covid patients,” he added.