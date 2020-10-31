Basic medical equipment still a far cry for patients at Jeypore DHH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The State Health department withholding proposals to install modern medical facilities at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore citing lack of demand, has evoked resentment among locals.

The sub-divisional hospital in Jeypore had been upgraded to DHH in 2018 after its relocation from Koraput where the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) was set up.

Since then, locals have been demanding adequate medical infrastructure and facilities at the DHH.

The hospital records footfall of around 800 patients daily including those referred from peripheral hospitals.

But very often, patients in critical condition are shifted to Koraput SLNMCH as there is no CT scan or MRI facility here.

Ironically, the situation in the MCH is no better. While the establishment does not have MRI facility, its CT scan is also underutilised due to inadequate staff. Sources said, only around 30 out of 100 patients manage to get their CT scan done at the MCH.

Moreover, medical expenses become a concern as patients are either referred to Berhampur or Cuttack medical colleges, or hospitals in neighbouring Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

“It is frustrating that despite having a DHH, we can’t avail basic services like a CT scan,” said Girija Shankar das, a local.Keeping the difficulties of people in mind, the district administration and local representatives had urged the State government to provide CT scan and MRI facility at the DHH. But the Health department committee has reportedly stalled the proposals stating that there is no demand for these equipment in the hospital. Meanwhile, official sources have said that the Health department has agreed to the MRI installation proposal at the MCH.