Miscreants set afire SUV carrying ‘beef’ in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A group of unidentified persons set afire an SUV on Hackett Road within Tangarpali police limits here for allegedly transporting beef on Friday.

The incident occurred between 5 am and 5.30 am in the morning. Sources said the vehicle, occupied by a man and a woman, was allegedly used for illegally transporting beef from Lathikata to Rourkela.

Around a dozen bike-borne people intercepted the vehicle, evacuated the occupants and some of the meat in three gunny bags before setting it ablaze. The terrified occupants fled the scene. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot but the vehicle was gutted by then.

Tangarpali IIC Rabindra Patra said the occupants of the vehicle later lodged a complaint against 10-12 unidentified persons. Another case was registered against the vehicle occupants basing on a report by some locals. Due to the fire, it was not clear if the meat was of cow or other animals. Investigation is underway and no arrest has been made yet, he added.

A four-wheeler carrying cows was set on fire on Brahmani bridge here less than a fortnight back.