Six hurt in bee attack in Odisha's Similipal

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Five youths were injured, one of them critically, after being attacked by bees in Similipal forest near Bangiriposi Ghat here on Friday.

The grievously hurt youth was identified as Abhishek Mandal (21). Sources said Mandal and four of his friends, all of Jharpokharia, had gone to a cave in Similipal forest to shoot some videos for YouTube.

Though locals warned them against entering the cave, the youths did not pay heed. On entering the cave, they came under attack from a swarm of bees.

On being informed, a fire fighter team rushed to the spot and rescued the youths. The injured youths were taken to Bangiriposi hospital.

Since Mandal’s condition was critical, he was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital.Police said the youths had planned to shoot videos of the caves and upload those on YouTube.