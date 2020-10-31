Tirtol bypolls: ECI allows special one-day casual leave for employees on election duty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed special casual leave of one day for government servants deployed on poll duty for the by-elections to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies considering the arduous nature of work undertaken by them.

In a letter to all department heads, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani said the special casual leave will be allowed during the 2020 calendar year, only to those who were engaged for three days or more during the bypolls.

However, the special casual leave will be granted subject to administrative convenience at the discretion of the heads of offices concerned.

Besides, November 3, the polling day has been declared as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881. It will be a holiday for all government of Odisha employees in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies.