STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tirtol bypolls: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls on voters to defeat an ‘insensitive’ BJD

Stating that BJD leaders have become complacent, the Union Minister said there has been no development in the area during the last 20 years.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Even as the ruling BJD and Congress have intensified campaign for the November 3 bypoll to Tirtol Assembly constituency, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday addressed six rallies seeking support for BJP candidate Raj Kishore Behera.

Calling on people to defeat the candidate of an ‘insensitive’ BJD, Pradhan said the Centre has provided financial assistance of Rs 22,267 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic out of which the share of Jagatsinghpur district is Rs 708.32 crore. Similarly, the Centre has also provided Rs 57,767.43 crore to Jagatsinghpur for implementation of different projects.

Assuring the people of the constituency that there will be all-round development of Tirtol under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan urged voters to support the BJP candidate and ensure his victory.

Stating that BJD leaders have become complacent, the Union Minister said there has been no development in the area during the last 20 years.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
waving to the public during a rally in Tirtol 

There are no roads to villages, hospitals do not have doctors, schools  are running without teachers and people deprived of safe drinking water. Besides, youths are leaving for other states in search of jobs as the Government has failed to create employment opportunities, he claimed.

“There is a corrupt, inefficient and insensitive Government in Odisha for the last 20 years. People of Tirtol have decided to defeat the representative of such a party in the bypoll,” he said.

Claiming that the Centre has always taken care of people of the district, Pradhan said `120 crore was provided for reconstruction work in Jagatsinghpur after cyclone Amphan brushed past Odisha coast in May, 2020. Similarly, 1.21 lakh beneficiaries have been provided 3.63 lakh LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.

Listing the projects undertaken by the Centre in the district, the Union Minister said `1,899 crore was spent on the 82-km Paradip-Haridaspur railway line. Similarly, the Paradip oil refinery was set up at a cost of `34,555 crore, he added.Meanwhile, the BJD and Congress have also stepped up campaign in the last leg of electioneering. While BJD has fielded Bijay Shankar Das, son of late MLA Bishnu Charan Das, Congress has nominated a new face Himanshu Bhusan Mallick from the seat.

Centre deploys forces for by-elections
Bhubaneswar: The Centre has deployed three companies of forces each for Balasore Sadar and Tirtol bypolls scheduled on November 3. Besides, Odisha police has engaged 26 platoons in Balasore and 21 in Tirtol to maintain law and order and ensure smooth by-elections. On Friday, DGP Abhay visited Balasore and Jagatsinghpur to review security arrangements for the by-elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan BJD Tirtol bypolls
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp