Western Odisha farmers protest new agriculture laws

Convenor of POKSSS, Lingaraj said farmers are against the new laws which go against the interests of their community and they will intensify the protest in the coming days.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers taking out a protest rally at Padampur on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  Hundreds of farmers under the aegis of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) and Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan, Padampur on Friday organised a protest meeting against the new farm laws at Gorubazar in Padampur here. 

The protest rally  ‘Krushak Chetabani Bikhyov’ moved across Padampur town before culminating at the venue.

“Kharif procurement will begin in the State from November.

"The government must ensure that farmers get minimum support price (MSP) for paddy as it is their right,” he said. He further stated the POKSSS will convene a core committee meeting at Bargarh on November 2 and decide future course of agitation against the new farm laws. 

Farmer leader Saroj said, since MSP is not a legal right in the new laws, there is every possibility that farmers will be prevented from getting the price in private mandis.

Moreover, in contract farming, in the name of gradation, FAQ or low quality, private companies may not abide by the agreement.

And since majority of the farmers are small, marginal and sharecroppers, it will be difficult for them to fight legal battle against the companies in case of agreement violation.  

“Since the new farm laws are violating the federal structure, the State government should move the Supreme Court over the issue. Apart from this, if the government is really concerned about farmers, it must  make MSP their legal right,” Saroj added.

