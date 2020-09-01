Odisha: 38,200 students to appear for JEE today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 38,200 candidates from across the State will appear for JEE (Main) test in seven cities from Tuesday. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination will be held at 26 centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.

It will be held in two sittings each day and continue till September 6. While the first sitting will begin at 9 am and continue till 12 pm, the second sitting will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Approximately 3,600 candidates will appear for the exam on the first day.

In order to prevent large-scale gathering and maintain social distancing at the centres, candidates have been given different time slot for reporting. They will also undergo thermal screening prior to their entry into examination hall.

Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty said physicians will be deployed at each examination centre for emergency health checkup of candidates and officials on duty. Around 16,000 students will appear for the test at six centres in the State Capital. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided around 8,000 masks and sanitisers for distribution among the candidates. Besides, the State Government has made provision of free transport and accommodation for needy students and their guardians.

Till Monday evening, around 100 students along with 34 parents and guardians have been provided free accommodation at three educational institutions here. The BMC has also issued a list of 20 hotels where the candidates and their guardians can stay paying `900 a day per individual that includes breakfast.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Mo Parivar team has engaged its representatives in all the districts and towns to assist the candidates. A help desk has also been set up by it which will function from 7 am to 6.30 pm on all six days of the exam.