Bari remains cut-off, over 1.7 lakh affected

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as water level of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers continues to decline, there is little improvement in flood situation in Bari block of the district.

Bari remains cut-off as three of its main roads are submerged in floodwater. Over 1.7 lakh people of 99 villages in the block remained marooned. Besides, three people from the block have lost their lives due to the flood. As many as 10 breaches have been reported on the embankments of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers.

Sources said several people in the affected areas have remained stranded and many have taken shelter on roofs of buildings in their villages. No relief has reached them even after four days of the deluge.

On the other hand, flood situation in Jajpur and Korei blocks improved slightly on Monday while the situation remains grim in Dasarathapur.