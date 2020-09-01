CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 500, 50 kg rice relief for flood victims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced assistance of 50 kg of rice and `500 to families severely affected in the floods in Mahanadi river system and other major rivers of the State.

Reviewing the flood situation at a high level meeting after his aerial survey of the affected areas, the Chief Minister said cooked/dry food will be provided to people who have been evacuated and housed in flood shelters. More than 20,000 people had been evacuated from the low lying areas of the flood affected districts.

Stating that one polythene sheet will be provided to deserving households whose houses have been damaged, the Chief Minister said house damage assistance will be provided as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. He asked collectors to take steps for assessment of house damage within 15 days and disburse the assistance in the next seven days. Besides, assistance for clothing and utensils will be provided as per SDRF norms, he said.

Cattle feed assistance will be provided to dairy farmers as per SDRF norms, he said and added that user fees for vaccination and treatment of animals would be exempted in flood affected areas. He asked officials to set up free animal check up camps in such areas.

Official sources said the assistance package announced by the Chief Minister will be applicable to severely affected districts. For all other affected districts, assistance will be distributed as per SDRF norms.

Over 15 lakh people in 3,990 villages of 20 districts of the State have been affected by the swelling waters which inundated large areas in the coastal districts. The State Government launched a massive rescue and relief operation as over 2.65 lakh people in 340 villages remained marooned. As per preliminary assessment, as many as 10,382 houses have been damaged and 1,68,904 hectare crop area affected due to the flood. The death toll in the floods has reached 17.

The flood in Mahanadi and other major rivers has inflicted massive damage on State’s road infrastructure. While 107 roads in 11 districts have been cut off, flood has caused 36 breaches on the river embankments. The situation is expected to improve as inflow of water to the Hirakud dam has decreased.

