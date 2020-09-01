CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Mins condole Pranab Mukherjee’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the sad demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Describing him as an illustrious son of India, the Chief Minister said late Mukherjee had vast knowledge on all most all the issues and was insightful, prudent and balanced in all his approach to life. Mukherjee had a distinguished political career and was respected and loved by all sections of society for his judicious decisions and unparalleled experience in governance, Naveen said and added, he will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues. His demise brings an end to a glorious life, he said and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Expressing deep grief in the passing away of the former President, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said he will be remembered for his efficient parliamentary work and ability to forge consensus. Union Minister of state for animal husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi, national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra were among others who condoled his death.