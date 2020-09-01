STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Mins condole Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the sad demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Published: 01st September 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the sad demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Describing him as an illustrious son of India, the Chief Minister said late Mukherjee had vast knowledge on all most all the issues and was insightful, prudent and balanced in all his approach to life.  Mukherjee had a distinguished political career and was respected and loved by all sections of society for his judicious decisions and unparalleled experience in governance, Naveen said and added, he will always be remembered for his exceptional ability to forge consensus on national issues.  His demise brings an end to a glorious life, he said and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Expressing deep grief in the passing away of the former President, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said he will be remembered for his efficient parliamentary work and ability to forge consensus. Union Minister of state for animal husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi, national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra were among others who condoled his death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Pranab Mukherjee Union Minister
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp