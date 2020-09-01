STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kendrapara recalls fond memories with Pranab da

Mukherjee had visited the district after super cyclone of 1999.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee with Tusharkanti Kanjilal at the Odisha Raj Bhawan in 2013

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tusharkani Kanjilal of Ramnagar still remembers taking former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at Army R&R Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, on a ride to villages affected by the devastating super cyclone of 1999.

Pranab da, as the illustrious statesman was fondly known, was then the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC). He rode pillion on Tusharkanti’s motorcycle for three days and visited the affected villages. “My wife had cooked fish curry and rice for Pranab Babu. He also drank coconut water in my house. He will forever remain in my heart,” said Tusharkanti, deeply pained by the former President’s death.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee riding pillion on Tusharkanti’s motorcycle during his visit to cyclone-hit villages of Kendrapara in 1999

During his visit to Odisha in 2013 when he was President of India, Pranab da invited Tusharkanti to Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. “I fondly remember the day I met him in Bhubaneswar. He embraced me and asked me about my wife and children. Pranab Babu had a sharp memory and remembered everything from his visit to our village in 1999. I become a celebrity of sorts after meeting him,” he said and added Pranab da’s death is a personal loss for him.

Former sarpanch of Jamboo panchayat Arabinda Mandal too recalls his visit to the village in the first week of November in 1999. “Since the majority of the villagers are immigrants from Bangladesh, Pranab Babu interacted had no problem interacting with them,” he said. At that time, Arabinda had no idea that Mukherjee, who was conferred India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, would go on to become the President of India. “His death is an irreparable loss for the country. We have lost a great leader,” he said.
The news of the veteran leader’s death came as a shock for former sarpanch of Ramnagar panchayat Bijay Shukla. He said the villagers were praying for his speedy recovery when he was admitted to the hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee
