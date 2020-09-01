STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lightning kills 12-year-old, five others in Odisha 

All of them were working in the paddy field when lightning struck, police said.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Lightning

Lightning striking. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning in different places in Odisha on Tuesday, police said.

While four persons were killed in separate lightning incidents in Keonjhar district, two others died and as many received injuries in similar mishaps during rain and thunderstorm in Balasore district, they said.

The minor girl died as lightning struck when she was playing in front of her house at Pandua village under the jurisdiction of Ramachandrapur police station in Keonjhar district, police said.

In nearby Sapuasahi village, a 55-year-old farmer was killed after being hit by lightning when he was working in the farmland, they said.

In similar incidents, two other farmers died after being struck by lightning when they were working in the paddy field at Inchol and Baharipur village under Nandipada police station limits.

In Balasore district, a 28-year-old man was killed and two others were injured at Gobaghata village under Jaleswar police station area.

All of them were working in the paddy field when lightning struck, police said.

In another lightning incident in the district, a 59- year-old woman was killed in Kaubani village under the jurisdiction of Bhograi police station limits when she was walking down a village road, they said.

