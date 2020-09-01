Naveen Patnaik launches citizen-centric apps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated 100 functional micro composite centres and 50 functional material recovery facilities in various urban local bodies of the State. He also laid the foundation stone for establishment of 51 fecal sludge treatment plants to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns, to mark the State-level Local Self Government Day.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the operation and maintenance of four septage treatment plants to Mission Shakti groups of Rourkela, Angul, Balasore and Dhenkanal Municipalities.

As a part of 5T mandate, Naveen also launched mobile App ‘AMA SAHAR’ and ‘SWACHHA SAHAR ODISHA’ web app to provide citizen centric services. With launching of the web app, the ULBs will be able to submit utilisation certificate online which will bring better fiscal management. A Handbook on sanitation which is a compendium of important notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Urban Department was also released by him.

The Chief Minister in his speech through video conference asked all urban local bodies to work in a dedicated manner to meet the growing aspirations of people living in urban areas during the pandemic days. While taking pride in the achievement made by the local bodies in making the cities cleaner, the Chief Minister appreciated efforts made by the ULBs in the management of solid and liquid waste. He also commended the sanitation warriors for their continuous and dedicated efforts during the pandemic.