Night curfew, weekend shutdown gone as Odisha opens further

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Monday lifted the night curfew and weekend shutdowns across the State as it ushered in major relaxations to get the economy and normal activities back on track.

Complying with the national Unlock 4 guidelines released by the Centre two days back, the State Government has prohibited authorities at the city, district, sub-division level and below from announcing local lockdowns based on their assessment of the situation. Any lockdown or shutdown forthwith will be decided at the State-level in consultation with the Centre.

Night curfew was in force across the State from 9 pm to 5 am while weekend shutdown was imposed in high virus load districts of Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Cuttack and Rourkela city.In a major relaxation, the Government appears to have allowed hotels and restaurants to open for dine-in by following guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry and State Health department. However, it has not stated it clearly in the new announcements.

The guidelines have permitted all inter-state and intra-state travel including movement of passenger buses from September 1 without necessity of permission, approval or e-permits. However, movement by passenger trains, domestic passenger air travel, on Vande Bharat and air transport bubble flights, sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per the SOPs issued.

Religious places and places of worship will remain closed for public till September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also continue to be closed. However, open air theatres and similar places will be permitted to open from September 21 as per national Unlock 4 guidelines.

The Government, though, has prohibited all kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations throughout September.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said schools, colleges, universities, other educational/training/coaching institutions, anganwadis will remain closed for purpose of teaching till the end of Puja vacations in October, 2020. But, conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities will be permitted.

The guidelines have allowed the school and mass education and higher education departments to permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones from September 21 as per the SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation, State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the Centre and State governments will be permitted from September 21.

Besides, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and their training providers will also be permitted as per SOP to be issued by the MoHFW. Skill Development and Technical Education department will issue necessary order in this regard.

Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works. The guidelines said these will be permitted by the department of higher education (DHE) in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs based on the assessment of the situation.

All-State and Central government offices and offices in the private sector will function with 50 per cent staff throughout September. The limit of 50 persons for marriage related gatherings, and 20 persons for funeral/last rites will also continue.