OSRTC serves notice to 97 drivers for recovery of diesel cost

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As many as 97 drivers of State-owned OSRTC, posted in Jeypore and Malkangiri depots, were served recovery notices by the authorities for alleged irregularities in reimbursement in cost of diesel used in vehicles to transport migrant workers to their native places.

The OSRTC had engaged 40 buses from Jeypore depot and 13 from Malkangiri to transport migrant workers from Koraput and Malkangiri to Ganjam, Balangir, Balasore, Cuttack, Rourkela, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Sambalpur district in the month of June and July.

Sources said 79 drivers of Jeypore and 18 from Malkangiri were engaged in the task. As per norms, the district administrations of Koraput and Malkangiri had paid for diesel and 3,000 per day to each driver.

However, during audit it came to fore that while the drivers of Jeypore depot were given an excess of around `10,59,927, the ones from Malkangiri received `15,25,389 towards the cost of diesel. Since the mileage of the buses was calculated at 5 km per litre, the drivers were asked to refund the excess amount and deposit it in the OSRTC office a week back.

The drivers protested the order and also manhandled an accountant CK Mohanty of Jeypore depot .

They said most of the buses are in a dilapidated condition and show an average of 3 km per litre. They alleged the claim of the authorities that the buses show a mileage of 5 km per litre was meant to harass them.

Later, an FIR was registered with Jeypore police station against two drivers for manhandling the accountant.Jeypore depot in-charge Kanhu Sahu said notices were issued to the drivers as they failed to comply with the order to refund the excess amount. He said a few of the drivers have demanded a probe into the matter. Jeypore IIC Baleswar Gidhi said a case has been lodged against the two drivers and investigation into the matter is on.