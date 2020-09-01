STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six villages in Kujang remain marooned

As many as six villages in Kujang block remain marooned after an embankment of Paika river was breached on Saturday night.

The breach in Paika river at Badabalikani panchayat | Express

The breach in Paika river at Badabalikani panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as six villages in Kujang block remain marooned after an embankment of Paika river was breached on Saturday night.The breach occurred on the river embankment at Kapileswar temple in Badabalikani panchayat affecting over 4,000 people. The floodwater also submerged farmland in the affected villages.The villagers said they have been given flattened rice and molasses by the district administration.

However, other relief materials like rice and polythene sheets are yet to reach them. Sarpanch of Badabalikani panchayat Gyana Ranjan Chaudhry said the rest of the relief materials will be distributed among the villagers on Tuesday. “We have urged the administration to tackle the situation,” he said.
Similar is the plight of villages in Tirtol block where where relief is yet to reach the remote areas. With the affected people taking shelter on roofs of houses and river embankments, absence of drinking and food has emerged as a major concern in the flood-hit villages. Sources said communication with 10 panchayats of Kujang and Tirtol blocks remains disrupted.

Kujang BDO Amiya Panda said dry ration and cattle feed have been given to 20,000 flood affected people of 24 villages in the block. He said 17 boats have been pressed into service for distribution of relief materials and rescue. Besides, free kitchens have been set up at three locations where 316 people are being fed.

