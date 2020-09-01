STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three get lifer for sorcery killing

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Lokanath Sahu has convicted three persons for murdering a couple over witchcraft suspicion and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts are Basanta Dehury, Gautam Penthei and Mitu Mallick of Saharprur village under Banspal block. They have been also fined `10,000 each and failing to pay the amount would result in another six months of jail.

In October 2014, the trio had killed an elderly couple, Rajendra and Jemamani Dehury, suspecting them to be practicing sorcery. Sources said convict Basanta’s son was suffering from fever for a long time. Accusing Rajendra and Jemamani of casting an evil spell on his son leading to his illness, Basanta, his family members and other villagers of Saharpur brutally attacked the couple with sharp weapons when they were sleeping in their house. The couple died on the spot.  

Basanta and other convicts then dragged Rajendra and Jemamani’s bodies out of the house and dumped those on the road. Following the incident, Rajendra’s daughter had lodged an FIR with Nayakote police.
Nayakote police then arrested 12 persons in this connection under Sections 302, 450, 34 of the IPC. The court pronounced its verdict after hearing 18 witnesses in the case.

