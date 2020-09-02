Flood scene still grim in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, rivers flow at danger level

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Low-lying areas in the district continue to remain under water as major rivers are flowing above danger mark since the last three days.

Water level of Mahanadi river stood at 11.15 metre against the danger mark of 9.80 metre at Tarapur of Raghunathpur block. Similarly at Tartol, the river was flowing at 5.44 metre against the danger mark of 4.93 metre and 27.20 feet against 22.75 feet at Sankeswar.

Devi river was flowing at 14.30 feet against the danger mark of 13 feet at Machhagaon and 57 feet at Daleighai. Due to the swelling Mahanadi, Paika and Devi rivers, several villages in Kujang, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur blocks are still flooded.

Sources said that communication between seven panchayats in Tirtol has been snapped as floodwater was flowing three feet above Tartol-Manijanga road. The administration has erected barricades on both sides of the road to prevent people and vehicles from plying on the route and avert any mishap.

Similarly, Kolar, Porogodeipur, Gopalpur (S) and Samantrapur panchayats in Tirtol and Kathakot, Hansura, Balikani and Zillanasi in Kujang have been cut-off from rest of the district since the last four days due to floods in Mahanadi river.

Villagers of Anolipatana in Hansura panchayat, who have taken shelter on the river embankment since the last four days, said they have run out of food and relief materials are yet to be provided to them. "Only 500 gm of flattened rice and molasses have been provided to us in four days. Other relief materials like rice, polythene and essential commodities are yet to reach us," they complained.

Former sarpanch of Hansura Rabi Narayan Das said the flood affected people including women and children are living on rooftops and river embankment without food or drinking water since the last four days. The flood situation continues to be grim as rivers are swelling in low lying areas. As many as 15 panchayats of Tirtol and Kujang blocks have been marooned, he informed.

Similarly, 30 families of Ghadimul village under Kantilo panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block have been stranded in their homes due to the floods. As the tube-wells in the village have been submerged, they are struggling to get drinking water.

Kantilo sarpanch Ranjita Bhoi said local MLA Prasant Muduli visited the flood-hit areas on Monday and has directed Jagatsinghpur BDO to provide drinking water to villagers on a priority basis. Steps are being taken to supply relief materials, polythene and cattle feed to the affected families, she added.