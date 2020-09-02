STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Flood scene still grim in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, rivers flow at danger level

Water level of Mahanadi river stood at 11.15 metre against the danger mark of 9.80 metre at Tarapur of Raghunathpur block.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Houses inundated in a village in Jagatsinghpur district

Houses inundated in a village in Jagatsinghpur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Low-lying areas in the district continue to remain under water as major rivers are flowing above danger mark since the last three days.

Water level of Mahanadi river stood at 11.15 metre against the danger mark of 9.80 metre at Tarapur of Raghunathpur block. Similarly at Tartol, the river was flowing at 5.44 metre against the danger mark of 4.93 metre and 27.20 feet against 22.75 feet at Sankeswar.

Devi river was flowing at 14.30 feet against the danger mark of 13 feet at Machhagaon and 57 feet at Daleighai. Due to the swelling Mahanadi, Paika and Devi rivers, several villages in Kujang, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur blocks are still flooded.

ALSO READ| Despite water levels reducing, misery remains for flood-affected people

Sources said that communication between seven panchayats in Tirtol has been snapped as floodwater was flowing three feet above Tartol-Manijanga road. The administration has erected barricades on both sides of the road to prevent people and vehicles from plying on the route and avert any mishap.

Similarly, Kolar, Porogodeipur, Gopalpur (S) and Samantrapur panchayats in Tirtol and Kathakot, Hansura, Balikani and Zillanasi in Kujang have been cut-off from rest of the district since the last four days due to floods in Mahanadi river.

ALSO READ| Odisha floods: No deluge relief for Luna-Karandia river island

Villagers of Anolipatana in Hansura panchayat, who have taken shelter on the river embankment since the last four days, said they have run out of food and relief materials are yet to be provided to them. "Only 500 gm of flattened rice and molasses have been provided to us in four days. Other relief materials like rice, polythene and essential commodities are yet to reach us," they complained.

Former sarpanch of Hansura Rabi Narayan Das said the flood affected people including women and children are living on rooftops and river embankment without food or drinking water since the last four days. The flood situation continues to be grim as rivers are swelling in low lying areas. As many as 15 panchayats of Tirtol and Kujang blocks have been marooned, he informed.

Similarly, 30 families of Ghadimul village under Kantilo panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block have been stranded in their homes due to the floods. As the tube-wells in the village have been submerged, they are struggling to get drinking water.

ALSO READ| Villagers near Subarnarekha river at high risk as health services take a hit

Kantilo sarpanch Ranjita Bhoi said local MLA Prasant Muduli visited the flood-hit areas on Monday and has directed Jagatsinghpur BDO to provide drinking water to villagers on a priority basis. Steps are being taken to supply relief materials, polythene and cattle feed to the affected families, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha floods Odisha rains Jagatsinghpur district Jagatsinghpur Odisha river levels
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp