Suspended IIC in Vig net

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at the property of former Jaleswar police station inspector Dhaneswar Sahoo, who was suspended last month for gross misconduct over allegations of accumulating property disproportionate to his income.

During searches, the anti-corruption sleuths found out that Sahoo and his family members are in possession of assets worth over `1.11 crore. Vigilance officials of Balasore Division conducted the searches at Sahoo’s flat in the Capital, house at Badabhuin village and a house of his relatives at Bandhahuda village in Cuttack district, Government quarter and office chamber in Jaleswar.

“Sahoo was found in possession of a flat in Bhubaneswar worth over `43.86 lakh, a two-storey building in Cuttack district having market value of `17.63 lakh and a temple constructed by him by spending `24.7 lakh in Badabhuin, among other assets. Investigation is on to ascertain whether Sahoo accumulated these assets by illegal means,” said a Vigilance officer. Police sources said Sahoo is absconding.

DGP Abhay had suspended Sahoo after an alleged audio clip of him demanding money from a drug peddler to release his seized car went viral on social media.