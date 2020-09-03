STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bari floods caused by embankment blast: BJD leader Debasish Nayak

Former MLA and BJD leader Debasish Nayak alleged that at least 6-7 breaches have been created on the embankments of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers in Bari block by using explosives.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A flood-hit family trying to salvage belongings from their damaged house at Binjharpur in Jajpur I Akshya Rout

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A few days after unidentified miscreants blasted off the embankment of Kelua river in Dharmasala’s Ramapur village, a similar incident has been reported from Bari block. Former MLA and BJD leader Debasish Nayak alleged that at least 6-7 breaches have been created on the embankments of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers in Bari block by using explosives.

Nayak levelled the allegation after interacting with local villagers during his visit to flood-hit areas of the block on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons, Nayak said the breaches on the embankments are manmade. “These breaches have been deliberately created by using explosives. People residing near the embankments heard a loud bang in the night and a few moments later, floodwater inundated their villages,” he claimed.

More than 60 villages of the block have been marooned due to the breaches. Thousands of people are stranded on rooftops or at higher grounds. “I have urged the Jajpur Collector to provide immediate relief, drinking water and polythene sheets to the flood-hit people. I will soon meet the Special Relief Commissioner and apprise him of the manmade breaches,” Nayak added.

On Saturday night, the embankment of Kelua river in Ramapur was blown off by miscreants following which assistant engineer of Jaraka Irrigation department Kamadev Das lodged an FIR with Dharmasala police. Though police have registered a case in this regard, no arrest has been made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha flood Debasish Nayak Kelua river
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp