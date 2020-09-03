Bari floods caused by embankment blast: BJD leader Debasish Nayak

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A few days after unidentified miscreants blasted off the embankment of Kelua river in Dharmasala’s Ramapur village, a similar incident has been reported from Bari block. Former MLA and BJD leader Debasish Nayak alleged that at least 6-7 breaches have been created on the embankments of Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers in Bari block by using explosives.

Nayak levelled the allegation after interacting with local villagers during his visit to flood-hit areas of the block on Wednesday. Addressing mediapersons, Nayak said the breaches on the embankments are manmade. “These breaches have been deliberately created by using explosives. People residing near the embankments heard a loud bang in the night and a few moments later, floodwater inundated their villages,” he claimed.

More than 60 villages of the block have been marooned due to the breaches. Thousands of people are stranded on rooftops or at higher grounds. “I have urged the Jajpur Collector to provide immediate relief, drinking water and polythene sheets to the flood-hit people. I will soon meet the Special Relief Commissioner and apprise him of the manmade breaches,” Nayak added.

On Saturday night, the embankment of Kelua river in Ramapur was blown off by miscreants following which assistant engineer of Jaraka Irrigation department Kamadev Das lodged an FIR with Dharmasala police. Though police have registered a case in this regard, no arrest has been made.