Complete final semester exam by October 10: Odisha government to varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday asked all State universities and autonomous colleges to complete the final semester examinations for all UG and PG programmes by October 10.

The Government’s direction came hours after it requested the University Grant Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline for completion of all final semester exams of UG and PG from September 30 to October 10.

The Higher Education department has asked the universities and autonomous colleges to conduct the exam between September 20 and October 10. The results will be published by October-end. 

It also asked the universities to conduct the back-paper examinations of final semester at the earliest. “If examinations can be conducted on holidays,” the department wrote. 

Each university and autonomous college will chalk out its own plan and strategy for conducting examinations within the prescribed deadline by following appropriate UGC guidelines.

Universities and colleges will also provide necessary support to Odisha State Open University to conduct the examinations through its study centres.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra, in a letter to the UGC, stated that it would take at least 20 days to ensure necessary preparations to conduct the exams and sought extension of the deadline.
 

