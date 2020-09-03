STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five make daring escape from Odisha juvenile home

The dramatic incident took place reportedly on the afternoon of August 30, but came to light on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five juvenile offenders have made a daring escape from the observation home on the high security Rourkela Special Jail campus. The dramatic incident took place reportedly on the afternoon of August 30, but came to light on Wednesday. 

While the act of breaching security in broad daylight was gutsy enough, what was more baffling was the well-planned nature of the escape. They made the first move by damaging the cable of the northern surveillance camera.

They then fashioned a makeshift rope by using bedshseets, tied a brick to it and flung it across a large teak tree close to the northern wall. When the rope got stuck to a branch, all five of them scaled the 18-ft high wall one by one and fled.

Superintendent Himanshu Sekhar Mishra informed that the escapees were aged 13 to 17 years and lodged on theft charges. “With astute planning, they not only bypassed the manual but also the electronic security system,” he said.

According to the superintendent’s account, the inmates were familiar with the security apparatus. He also pointed out that the prison’s proximity to the forested area along the foothills of Durgapur hill continues to pose a major security threat.

“Four of them hail from Sundargarh district and one from Keonjhar. Three of them had got bail earlier but their families could not take them due to monetary issues and Covid-19 lockdown. However, we have informed them to help us bring them back. Police is on the lookout,” the superintendent stated. Four months ago, four other juveniles had fled the observation home under different circumstances. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha juvenile home Odisha
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp