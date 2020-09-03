STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Jagatsinghpur, flood situation improves but suffering continues

Around 25,000 people of Badabalikani, Kathkota, Hansura and Zillanasi panchayats are stranded in waterlogged conditions for the last five days.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Children waiting for relief materials in Hansura village of Kujang block I Express

Children waiting for relief materials in Hansura village of Kujang block I Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the flood situation in Kujang, Tirtol, Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur blocks has improved marginally, there seems no end to the sufferings of the affected people. 

The worst-hit are people from Kujang and Tirtol blocks where food materials including baby food has not yet been distributed by the district administration.

Around 25,000 people of Badabalikani, Kathkota, Hansura and Zillanasi panchayats are stranded in waterlogged conditions for the last five days. No relief has yet been given to them in the absence of boats. Kathkota sarpanch Mihir Ranjan Pattnaik said he has urged the BDO of Kujang to supply adequate relief to the flood victims else it may lead to clashes among the villagers. 

The administration has also not yet supplied baby food to the affected areas. In Badabalikani panchayat under Kujang block, where several villages were submerged after a 50 feet breach on the embankment of Paika river, floodwater has not yet receded.  Badabalikani sarpanch Gyanranjan Chaudhry said 200 children have been enrolled in the anganwadi centres of the panchayat and they are yet to get relief. He said the panchayat also had 15 infants and pregnant women, who are yet to get food. 

BJP leader Sampad Swain, who visited the flood-affected villages of Kujang and Tirtol blocks, expressed serious concern about the health and hygiene, safety, and security of children and pregnant women. In a memorandum submitted to BDO of Kujang, he sought an adequate supply of baby food to the affected areas. 

District social welfare officer Swarna Manjari Nayak said since there is no provision to supply baby food to infants, the district administration has advised women to breast feed them. She said adequate nutritious food have been supplied to 110 children and 24 pregnant women in the affected blocks of the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha flood Jagatsinghpur
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp