Meagre relief triggers resentment among Odisha''s flood-affected villagers

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Provision of inadequate relief has triggered resentment among the flood-affected residents of Kumbhirgadi village in Bhograi block. The villagers said they have not been given cooked food and the 250 gram flattened rice and 50 gram jaggery, provided by sarpanch Ratan Bag is not enough to feed their families.

Kumbhirgadi, located on the banks of Subarnarekha river, is one of the worst-hit villages of the district.

Even as floodwater is gradually receding from other low lying areas in the block, Kumbhirgadi remains submerged due to absence of an effective drainage system. In the absence of relief, the villagers are literally left to fend for themselves.

Kanhu Sahoo, a local said he had stocked eight kg rice and a few bags of puffed rice before the village was inundated and it lasted for a week.

Left with no option, he is now hoping for some relief from the authorities to feed his family for at least a week.

Tirtha Charan Sahoo, another local said eight days have passed since the village was submerged in floodwater and till date, no official of the district administration or any political leader has visited the village to assess the damage.

They said the villagers spend from their own pocket to drain out excess rainwater from the village owing to absence of a drains. The villagers sought financial assistance for draining out floodwater from the area along with relief materials. The village has a population of 750 and most of its residents are farmers. Extensive damage to agricultural land has hit them hard. Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty said he will inquire into the matter.