Odisha: Factories & Boilers Deputy Director under vigilance lens over disproportionate assets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at the property of Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, Ramesh Chandra Behera, over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division officers carried out searches at Behera's house in the city's Ghatikia area, house of one of his relatives at Pilgrim Road in Cuttack, and at his house in Jajpur district's Korei.

Besides, the anti-corruption agency's sleuths are carrying out searches at Behera's plot in Cuttack's CDA area, office chambers in the twin city, and at his house in Puducherry.

"Searches are on to ascertain whether Behera has accumulated assets by illegal means and further action will be taken accordingly," said a vigilance officer.

In another development, Vigilance officers caught red-handed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Rajkanika police station in Kendrapara, Baisnab Charan Behera, for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 5,000 bribe from complainant Dibakar Sethi of Gokarneswar village in the district.

Sethi accused Behera of demanding bribe for removing the name of his brother and sister-in-law from the chargesheet of a case registered by Rajkanika police this year.

"On receiving a complaint from Sethi, Cuttack Vigilance division registered a case on Wednesday. Accordingly, the ASI was nabbed on Thursday, the bribe amount was recovered from him," said an officer.