STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to bring all State varsities under one Act

Ravenshaw will now come under the purview of Odisha Universities Act, 1989 and continue to function as usual.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Higher Education department for promulgation of ‘Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020’ to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 and repeal the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005.

Briefing media about the decisions of the State Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a virtual platform, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the idea behind the move to bring all universities of the State under one Act. Ravenshaw will now come under the purview of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 and continue to function as usual.

At present, Ravenshaw is a unitary university which was established under the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005. On the other hand, Gangadhar Meher University and Khallikote University, which are also unitary universities, were established under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.“Having many Acts will lead to disharmony between identical provisions of various Acts. Therefore, it was decided to repeal the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005,” he said.

Tripathy said the other proposal of the department is to do away with the Senate, the highest authority of a university. Over the years, it has become dysfunctional, so the Cabinet decided to abolish it.

He said Syndicate will function as the highest authority of a university and it will be restructured to make it more functional and professional. In the restructured Syndicate, there will be adequate representation of the Chancellor as well as the State Government.

Henceforth, the tenure of Vice-Chancellors will be enhanced from 3 to 4 years so that they can make long-term contribution to the varsity. The upper age limit to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor will be enhanced from 65 to 67 years. This apart, no Vice-Chancellor will be re-appointed as VC of the same university for the second time.

At present, the Government does not have a say in the three-member search committee constituted by the Chancellor for selection of VCs. Therefore, an eminent academician nominated by the Government shall be made a member of the committee in place of the nominee of the Syndicate of the university concerned.
To avoid collective wastage of time and resources for recruitment of teachers in the universities, the Cabinet decided that the same will now be done centrally by OPSC.

For recruitment of non-teaching employees in the universities, the job will be handed over to the State Selection Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravenshaw Odisha Universities Odisha
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp