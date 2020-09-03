STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State demands classical status for Odissi music

It also decided to create separate and autonomous directorates for the proper functioning of the Odisha State Archaeology and State Museum with creation of two posts of directors.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday passed a resolution to request the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music. The second meeting of the Odisha Heritage Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal of the Culture department.

Briefing the media, Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said in 1964, Odissi dance was accorded ‘classical dance’ status by the Centre. In 2014, Odia language received the status of 6th classical language of the country by the Union Government. In 2008, the State Government recognised Odissi as classical form of music.

“This form of music is very ancient and has a Sashtric basis. It is also different from other forms of classical music,” the Minister said. The Minister said the Heritage Cabinet also approved a proposal for holistic development of the birth place of Pandit Gopabandhu Das, one of the modern makers of Odisha, at Suando in Puri district through a project involving a budget of `11 crore.

It also decided to create separate and autonomous directorates for the proper functioning of the Odisha State Archaeology and State Museum with creation of two posts of directors.

In order to make the ancient treasures housed in the Odisha State Museum such as coins, inscriptions, palm leaf manuscripts, anthropological objects, valuable objects related to mining and geology, maritime traditions, ivory objects, arms and instruments, bronze sculptures, and traditional paintings, to a wider audience across the world (especially in the light of the current pandemic), the Odisha State Museum will be developed into a virtual entity with digitisation. A similar model will be followed for Ananda Bhavan Museum, which memorialises Biju Patnaik.

A proposal was also passed to increase the financial grants being given by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to selected artists in various cultural fields.To recognise the importance being given to awardees, the amount for the Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, Dharmapada Samman and Byasakabi Phakir Mohan Samman, will be increased from `1 lakh to `5 lakh.

Similarly, the cash awards of the various academies will be increased from `50,000 to `2 lakh and the amount of felicitations of the various academies will be increased to `1 lakh.The Cabinet approved to fill up all the existing vacancies in the various academies, institutions and various centres of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture through a transparent process of widely publicised advertisements. If needed, the posts will also be filled up through nomination process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Odissi music
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp