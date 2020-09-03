Youth run over, irate mob torches bus in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension flared up at Haladiagada Chowk within Marsaghai police limits after an irate mob torched a bus involved in an accident on NH-5(A) which killed a youth on Wednesday.

The victim, 25-year-old Bikash Nayak of Haladia village, was riding his motorcycle when he was run over by the bus en route to Paradip from Kolkata. While Bikash died on the spot, locals forced all the passengers to alight from the bus before setting it on fire.

Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera said following the mishap, an irate mob gathered at the spot and pelted stones at the bus which had West Bengal registration number. They later torched the vehicle. Many passengers lost their baggage and goods due to the fire. Due to the incident, vehicular movement on the NH was paralysed for more than three hours. Police with the help of locals removed the charred remains of the bus following which normal traffic was restored.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place due to negligence of the bus driver. A case under Section 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver. Besides, We have also filed a case against locals under Section 436 of the IPC. Further investigation is on,” the IIC added.