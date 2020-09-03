STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth run over, irate mob torches bus in Odisha

Tension flared up at Haladiagada Chowk within Marsaghai police limits after an irate mob torched a bus involved in an accident on NH-5(A) which killed a youth on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The charred remains of the bus I Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Tension flared up at Haladiagada Chowk within Marsaghai police limits after an irate mob torched a bus involved in an accident on NH-5(A) which killed a youth on Wednesday.

The victim, 25-year-old Bikash Nayak of Haladia village, was riding his motorcycle when he was run over by the bus en route to Paradip from Kolkata. While Bikash died on the spot, locals forced all the passengers to alight from the bus before setting it on fire.

Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera said following the mishap, an irate mob gathered at the spot and pelted stones at the bus which had West Bengal registration number. They later torched the vehicle. Many passengers lost their baggage and goods due to the fire. Due to the incident, vehicular movement on the NH was paralysed for more than three hours. Police with the help of locals removed the charred remains of the bus following which normal traffic was restored. 

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident took place due to negligence of the bus driver. A case under Section 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver. Besides, We have also filed a case against locals under Section 436 of the IPC. Further investigation is on,” the IIC added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Haladiagada Chowk police limits
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp