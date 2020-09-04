STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bimlagarh-Talcher railway line project hits land hurdle

As of now, only 17.62 km from Talcher to Sunakhani has been completed while the next stretch of 16.3 km is targeted to be finished by March, 2022. 

Published: 04th September 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has further extended the Bimlagarh-Talcher Broad Gauge rail line project’s completion target to March 2025, citing inordinate delay in availability of land. 
This has dealt a blow to the key railway infrastructure project as Odisha Government has failed to acquire the required land causing inordinate delay and massive cost overrun.

Elected council member of NIT-R Alumni Association Bimal Bisi had written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last month following which ECoR’s deputy chief engineer (construction and planning) on September 1 informed about the revised target of March 2025 detailing the project status. Eight months back, the target was revised to March 2023 from December 2022. 

According to the ECoR, only 298 acre of the total 921 acre of private land could be acquired till July 14. No land could be acquired in Sundargarh and Deogarh districts. Surprisingly, of the total 422 acre of Government land, only 162 acre could be acquired. While only seven acre has been alienated in Sundargarh, no land could be acquired in Deogarh. However, the ECoR has got final stage-II approval for the entire 664 acre of forest land from the Ministry of Environment and Forest on June 4. 

Earlier, the ECoR had planned to start the project work from Bimlagarh side in Sundargarh and complete it by June, 2022. The five-decade-old demand for the rail line was sanctioned in 2003-04. The project estimate of `810.70 crore was approved in 2007-08 and it was further revised to `1,928.07 crore in November, 2016 for a total length of 149.78 km rail line through Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts.  
As of now, only 17.62 km from Talcher to Sunakhani has been completed while the next stretch of 16.3 km is targeted to be finished by March, 2022. 

Senior leader of the action committee for Bimlagarh-Talcher rail link Bishnu Mohanty said the panel is chalking out strategies to mobilise support and build pressure on the Government for early completion of the project. 

On July 8, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram had met Odisha Revenue Minister Sudam Marandi to expedite the land issue of the project which is frequently reviewed by the Prime Minister’s Office under the pro-active governance and timely implementation (PRAGATI) initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Coast Railway railway 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp