STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP launches online petition against Dharamshala land sale, BJD hits back

Intensifying its agitation over sale of Bagala Dharmashala land, the State BJP on Thursday launched an online petition calling upon the public to register their protest.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers staging protest in front of Bagala Dharmashala gate | Express

BJP workers staging protest in front of Bagala Dharmashala gate | Express

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its agitation over sale of Bagala Dharmashala land, the State BJP on Thursday launched an online petition calling upon the public to register their protest. Blaming the district administration, the BJP leaders alleged that the land of the historic dharmashala was sold illegally on the pretext of settling businessmen displaced during the demolition drive to create the 75-metre heritage and security corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple.

The BJP demanded scrapping of the sale deeds of the land and immediate reconstruction of the dharmashala. A protest meet was also held in front of Bagala Dharmashala gate where local BJP workers are staging dharna since the last 14 days.Participating in the protest, national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Patra asked all Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world to sign the online petition against the move of Puri district administration to illegally sell the land. 

“The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) had floated tender under the Central scheme ‘PRASAD’ to construct ‘Jagannath Bishramsthali’ on the dharmasala land for devotees. Approval was also taken from Odisha Government, Sri Jagannath temple administration and Puri-Konark Development Council for the project. Though `3.26 crore was already spent on the `50 crore project, the State Government started selling the land by plotting it. Did the district administration take approval of the temple administration before selling the land?” Patra questioned.

In his defense, Puri Collector Balwant Singh said six persons displaced for the heritage corridor project have been given plots which constitute only 12.23 per cent of the total land of the dharmashala. “This was done after getting approval of the Government. It is up to the State Government to decide whether the dharmashala will be reconstructed or not,” Singh added.

On the other hand, the ruling BJD accused Patra of conspiring to stop the Puri heritage project by doing cheap politics. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “Did BJP launch online petition when its Government in Chhattisgarh stopped the Mahanadi water to Odisha? Now, they are conspiring to stop the Puri heritage project. The people of Odisha will strongly oppose this.” 

Among others, Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, State party spokesperson Lekhashri Samantasimhar along with the MLAs of Puri and Brahmagiri participated in the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dharmashala Bagala Dharmashala land
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp