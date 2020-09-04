STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP slams Odisha government for depriving farmers of KALIA assistance

This happened only after the Government decided to merge the KALIA scheme with PM-Kisan in December last year.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik during KALIA Samabesh at Garabandha (File Photo |EPS)

CM Naveen Patnaik during KALIA Samabesh at Garabandha (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday came down heavily on the State Government for depriving eligible farmers of benefit under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Even as the Centre has released the sixth dose of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi Samman (PM-Kisan) Yojana, the Government is not making public about the number of farmers covered under its welfare scheme or the amount of money disbursed so far.

Reacting sharply to the Wednesday statement of Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Saurabh Garg after the Agriculture Cabinet meeting that the process of verification of eligible farmers is still on, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan and BJP Kishan Morcha president Pradip Purohit said this is nothing but to mislead the farmers.

The two BJP leaders said over 36.70 lakh farmers of the State had received the first instalment of PM-Kisan while the beneficiary number has come down to 4.69 lakh during the disbursement of the sixth instalment. This happened only after the Government decided to merge the KALIA scheme with PM-Kisan in December last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KALIA scheme BJP PM-KISAN
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp