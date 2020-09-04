Gangadhar Meher University final semester exams to be held online

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The UG and PG final semester examinations of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will be conducted online as per directives of the UGC and State Government’s Higher Education department. The examinations will be conducted between September 20 and October 10.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “For the safety of the students, we will conduct the examinations online in a completely new format and the students can even appear the test using their smart phones.”

He said though the UGC guidelines have also allowed institutions to conduct open-book examinations, the university has developed an objective based examination pattern which will be convenient for students as well as teachers. The 80 mark papers will have 40 multiple-choice questions of two marks each and the duration of examination will be within one hour.