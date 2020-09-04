Nabarangpur, Kandhamal among top five aspirational districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two districts of Odisha figured among the top five most-improved aspirational districts in NITI Aayog’s Delta Ranking for July 2020, a report of which was released at New Delhi.

Nabarangpur and Kandhamal have emerged as top districts in the ranking for having adopted sustainable agriculture practices and efficiently managing water resources. While Nabarangpur topped the list, Kandhamal ranked fifth.

The Central Government think-tank had ranked 112 aspirational districts in 27 states across six developmental areas on the basis of incremental progress made in health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure.

The aspirational districts programme introduced in January 2018 aimed at transforming backward districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.

Under the agriculture practices and water resources management project, water from springs is collected and distributed for drinking and irrigation purposes through gravity flow system taking advantage of the undulating terrain.

As part of the project, perennial stream water is harnessed in an elevated zone and utilising gravity power, water is brought to the lower-level through PVC pipe along with contours, intermittent outlets and controlling devices.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agencies with the support of District Planning and Monitoring Unit have applied the technology in the hilly regions of the districts to make it durable and cost-effective with the help of locals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his happiness over the achievement. “With continued adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and efficient management of water resources, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal have emerged as top districts in @NITIAayog Delta Ranking. Development of agriculture and farmer empowerment are sustained priorities,” the CMO tweeted.