STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nabarangpur, Kandhamal among top five aspirational districts

The aspirational districts programme introduced in January 2018 aimed at transforming backward districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two districts of Odisha figured among the top five most-improved aspirational districts in NITI Aayog’s Delta Ranking for July 2020, a report of which was released at New Delhi.

Nabarangpur and Kandhamal have emerged as top districts in the ranking for having adopted sustainable agriculture practices and efficiently managing water resources. While Nabarangpur topped the list, Kandhamal ranked fifth.

The Central Government think-tank had ranked 112 aspirational districts in 27 states across six developmental areas on the basis of incremental progress made in health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure. 

The aspirational districts programme introduced in January 2018 aimed at transforming backward districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas.

Under the agriculture practices and water resources management project, water from springs is collected and distributed for drinking and irrigation purposes through gravity flow system taking advantage of the undulating terrain. 

As part of the project, perennial stream water is harnessed in an elevated zone and utilising gravity power, water is brought to the lower-level through PVC pipe along with contours, intermittent outlets and controlling devices. 

The Integrated Tribal Development Agencies with the support of District Planning and Monitoring Unit have applied the technology in the hilly regions of the districts to make it durable and cost-effective with the help of locals. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his happiness over the achievement. “With continued adoption of sustainable agriculture practices and efficient management of water resources, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal have emerged as top districts in @NITIAayog Delta Ranking. Development of agriculture and farmer empowerment are sustained priorities,” the CMO tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NITI Aayog Nabarangpur Kandhamal aspirational districts
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp