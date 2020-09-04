STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Twin strategy for Twin City: More beds, better response

On the day, Bhubaneswar recorded its highest single-day spike of 580 cases, including 61.89 per cent local contacts having no travel or contact history.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sings ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ to honour corona warriors in this file photo.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed a fresh course to be charted out to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in Khurda and Cuttack districts which have emerged as hotbeds accounting for more than 30 per cent of the daily caseload, the Government on Thursday began the process of devising a strategy which includes enhanced response system of municipal corporations of the twin cities and more critical care infrastructure.

Of the 3,631 new infections reported in last 24 hours, the second biggest single-day spike, as many as 1,092 cases came from both the districts with Khurda topping the chart with 722 cases and Cuttack 370 cases. The two districts have registered 7,203 Covid cases and 19 deaths in last one week. On the day, Bhubaneswar recorded its highest single-day spike of 580 cases, including 61.89 per cent local contacts having no travel or contact history. Around 43 per cent cases of the 237 new infections reported in Cuttack city are local contacts.

After a review, the Chief Minister said Odisha has done well by conducting more than 20 lakh tests which translates to 42,404 tests per 10 lakh. The recovery rate in Odisha stands at 76.78 per cent while the death rate is only 0.46 per cent. He asked officials to arrange more ICUs beds for serious Covid patients in existing hospitals in the district itself. All serious patients should get ICU facility.  

Though the State Government has been encouraging home isolation in urban pockets to decongest hospitals owing to rise in number of cases, patients in home isolation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have reported traumatic experiences with little response from the city administration concerned as and when required.

Sources said, the Government is planning to strengthen response of municipal corporations since patients are made to wait for days together to be shifted to Covid hospitals even if their condition deteriorates. There are also allegations of patients suffering from complications even after discharge as they are getting released before the scheduled date. The situation is more acute in the State Capital.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said a stricter strategy is being adopted to contain the spread of the disease in the two districts. It has been decided to add 460 general and 304 ICU beds in the Covid hospitals of the twin cities, he said.

Apart from reinforcement of manpower to strengthen contact tracing and testing, focus is on to integrate both the health control room (104) with the control rooms of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack so that patients do not suffer when they require immediate medical attention.

“We will convene a meeting on Friday with officials of both the corporations, senior doctors and technical committee experts to chalk out the strategy. We will prioritise testing and treatment besides contact tracing,” Mohapatra added.

On the day, 3,278 patients recovered from 30 districts. The active cases now stand at 25,485 after a total 87,351 recoveries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp