STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bulk drug park at Odisha's Gopalpur gets government approval  

The project feasibility was discussed at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. He directed officials to send the proposal to the Centre within September 25, 2020. 

Published: 05th September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy

Odisha chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday accorded in principle approval to a proposal for setting up a bulk drug park in Tata SEZ at Gopalpur in Ganjam district for creation of employment opportunities in non-mineral sector.

The project will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) as the lead promoter and Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZ) as the co-promoter.

Official sources said the cost of the infrastructure development in the park has been estimated at around Rs 1,500 crore. The project will be implemented through financial support from both the Centre and State Government. The park will create employment opportunities for around 5,000 people.

The project feasibility was discussed at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. He directed officials to send the proposal to the Centre within September 25, 2020. 

Principal Secretary in the Industry department Hemant Sharma said the location of the park is well connected with port and railway. It is less than two hours to reach from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, he said and added there is also an air strip at Gopalpur which can be utilised for the required communication.

Sharma said the land parcel of around 1000 acre required for the park is available in the SEZ. Besides, the land is well connected with NH-16 which is considered as the spine for the Odisha Economic Corridor. 
He said the park will have all the advanced infrastructure facilities including central affluent treatment plant, solid waste management, warehousing, dedicated power distribution system, steam generation and distribution system, common cooling system, advanced testing laboratories, centre of excellence, technology business incubator and intellectual property right services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata SEZ Gopalpur IDCO TSSEZ Odisha
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp