Diarrhoea threat after deluge in Odisha's Dasarathpur   

JAJPUR: Flood-hit Dasarathpur of the district is facing the threat of water-borne diseases with reports of diarrhoea outbreak pouring in from the block. More than 32 diarrhoea cases have been reported from Sahimal village under Kamardihi panchayat in Dasarathapur in the last two days. These 32 cases are from 15 families of the village. Most of the affected persons have been admitted to Mangalpur community health centre.

Locals attributed the diarrhoea outbreak to use of contaminated drinking water in the flooded areas. All the wells and tube-wells were submerged due to floods of Baitarani river. Residents alleged that they are being forced to use floodwater for drinking purposes in their village.

“All the tube-wells were flooded and no safe drinking water was provided to us. We had no option but to drink the contaminated water. This has led to the outbreak of the water-borne disease,” said Bikash Nayak, a villager.

On Friday, a medical team from Mangalpur CHC visited the village and collected samples of the water. Some of the affected villagers are being treated at a temporary medical camp in the village and the situation is under control, said a health official of the district.

Besides, health workers have started disinfecting all the water bodies in the affected village. Bleaching powder, halogen tablets and ORS powder are being distributed among the villagers to check the outbreak.