Farmer killed, 4 others hurt after speeding truck hits them in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A farmer was killed and four others sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit them at Barabati vegetable market on NH-16 in Dharmasala on Friday. The farmer was identified as Amulya Sethi (32) of Prathamkhandi village. Sources said Sethi was selling vegetables along with other farmers at the roadside near Barabati vegetable market when a goods truck enroute to Kolkata from Cuttack hit them while overtaking an iron rod-laden vehicle. While Sethi died on the spot, four others were rushed to the nearby hospital.The driver of the truck escaped with the vehicle after the accident.