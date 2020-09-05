STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty faces domestic violence slur as wife moves court

Varsha's allegation against the Biju Janata Dal MP from Kendrapara came barely a few months after CM Naveen Patnaik had asked DGP to ensure that no woman suffers from domestic violence amid lockdown.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Kendrapara BJD MP and actor Anubhav Mohanty has been embroiled in an alleged case of domestic violence with his wife and Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini filing a complaint against him in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack.

The first hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on Monday. Varsha has filed miscellaneous cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She has invoked sections 12, 17, 18 and 19 of the Act.

These sections are civil in nature, allowing the petitioner to seek for rights to reside in a shared household; protection orders; residence orders (often to restrain the respondent of the case from entering the portion where the petitioner resides in a shared house); monetary relief and compensation orders. 

Anubhav and Varsha known for their chemistry both on and off screen had married on February 8, 2014. Six and half years into it, Varsha has accused Anubhav of subjecting her to mental harassment and mental torture. She has expressed apprehensions of being thrown out of the house by Anubhav.

When TNIE tried to contact Varsha on Saturday, she didn’t respond to multiple calls. But, sources close to the actor revealed that she was unhappy with the alleged extra-marital affair of her husband.

“This is not a new case. The couple had a strained relationship since the past two or three years. Varsha had once sought my help and complained about her husband’s relationships with other women. She was also unhappy about his drinking habits. But, they cleared the differences and were staying together. Varsha is an extremely patient woman. I don’t know what went wrong during the lockdown period that prompted her to move court,” said the source, requesting anonymity. 

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mohanty responded through a text message reading, “haven’t received the notice yet.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anubhav Mohanty Anubhav Mohanty domestic violence Varsha Priyadarshini
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp