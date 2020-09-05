Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty faces domestic violence slur as wife moves court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Kendrapara BJD MP and actor Anubhav Mohanty has been embroiled in an alleged case of domestic violence with his wife and Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini filing a complaint against him in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack.

The first hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on Monday. Varsha has filed miscellaneous cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. She has invoked sections 12, 17, 18 and 19 of the Act.

These sections are civil in nature, allowing the petitioner to seek for rights to reside in a shared household; protection orders; residence orders (often to restrain the respondent of the case from entering the portion where the petitioner resides in a shared house); monetary relief and compensation orders.

Anubhav and Varsha known for their chemistry both on and off screen had married on February 8, 2014. Six and half years into it, Varsha has accused Anubhav of subjecting her to mental harassment and mental torture. She has expressed apprehensions of being thrown out of the house by Anubhav.

When TNIE tried to contact Varsha on Saturday, she didn’t respond to multiple calls. But, sources close to the actor revealed that she was unhappy with the alleged extra-marital affair of her husband.

“This is not a new case. The couple had a strained relationship since the past two or three years. Varsha had once sought my help and complained about her husband’s relationships with other women. She was also unhappy about his drinking habits. But, they cleared the differences and were staying together. Varsha is an extremely patient woman. I don’t know what went wrong during the lockdown period that prompted her to move court,” said the source, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mohanty responded through a text message reading, “haven’t received the notice yet.”