Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.16 lakh, 90,331 recovered

As per the State dashboard, Deogarh is in green zone and Nuapada, Boudh and Gajapati are in yellow zone while the rest 26 districts are in red zone.

Published: 05th September 2020

healthcare worker

A health care worker collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is no let-up in Covid-19 cases as Odisha reported 3,267 new infections from all districts with Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar and Sonepur witnessing single-day biggest spike pushing the tally to 1,16,678. 

The death toll reached 584 with nine more patients, including two each from Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Balangir and one from Rayagada succumbing to the virus.

Of the 3,267 fresh cases detected in last 24 hours, around 40 per cent (pc) were local contacts and the rest were in quarantine. Khurda recorded maximum 859 cases, followed by 384 from Cuttack, 235 from Puri, 169 from Rayagada, 138 from Bhadrak, 134 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Sundargarh, 120 from Bargarh and 107 from Keonjhar. Once a tally topper, Ganjam slipped to 10th slot with 97 cases.

With 19,740 confirmed and 6940 active cases, Khurda surpassed Ganjam, which has 18,442 confirmed and 861 active cases. Apart from the two districts, the cases are on the constant rise in eight other districts fuelling the total case count. While Cuttack has 9,464 confirmed and 3,223 active cases, the number of total cases and live infections in Rayagada are 5,151 and 606, Sundargarh (4,757 and 722), Mayurbhanj (4,293 and 1,667), Jajpur (4,145 and 761), Balasore (4,057 and 800) and Puri (4,245 and 1,072). 

As per the State dashboard, Deogarh is in green zone and Nuapada, Boudh and Gajapati are in yellow zone while the rest 26 districts are in red zone. The recoveries crossed 90,000-mark after 2,980 patients were discharged. 

