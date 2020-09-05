STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court glare on BARFI project

The Court sought reply from the Government on the PIL filed by Shivsankar Mohanty, a city-based lawyer.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a response from the State Government to a PIL seeking a halt to the ongoing reclamation of Mahanadi river at Cuttack for the proposed Baliyatra River Front Improvement (BARFI) project.

The Court sought a reply from the Government on the PIL filed by Shivsankar Mohanty, a city-based lawyer. Mohanty filed the petition after there was no response to a notice he had issued under Orissa High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010 to authorities concerned nearly eight months ago. The notice had sought steps to stop the ‘illegal and unauthorised’ sand filling on Mahanadi river bank for construction of the project.

Though Mohanty had not received any response to the notice, official communications annexed to the petition indicated that his notice had prompted Director (Environment) K Murugesan to ask the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority to investigate into the allegations on January 16.

The Director had sought a reply from the Member Secretary of SEIAA, H&UD department and Odisha State Pollution Control Board in this regard.

The outcome is not known till date. When the petition came up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday, Mohanty appeared in person. Taking note of his submissions, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice KR Mohapatra fixed September 29 for hearing on the matter along with the Government reply.The State counsel received notices on behalf of Principal Secretary of H&UD, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Engineer-in-Chief of Water Resources and Cuttack Collector to file their responses to the petition by then.

The petition has pointed out that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after visiting a reclaimed river area at Matamatha on January 23 had announced that, “Around 424 acre of reclaimed river will be utilised to add ecological, recreational, sporting, cultural and technological value in the lives of people of Cuttack.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BARFI project Baliyatra River Orissa high court
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp