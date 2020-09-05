STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sub-Collector suspended in Odisha after sexual harassment charges levelled against him

Mishra, who recently launched a crackdown on illegal encroachment in the district, was not available for comment.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The State Government on Friday suspended Balangir sub-collector Sanjay Mishra after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him by a woman employee of his office.

Mishra’s headquarters has been fixed at Balangir. He has been barred from leaving the headquarters without prior permission of the Collector.  

In her complaint to Balangir Collector Arindam Dakua on August 26, the victim, a widow, alleged that the Mishra outraged her modesty in his chamber while they were alone on August 14.

The woman also threatened to immolate herself and her two kids if justice was not provided to her. She had recently got the job of a clerk in the sub-collector’s office.

Sources said the woman had asked the Collector for a transfer after the incident. Dakua has ordered for immediate transfer of the victim and constituted a three-member committee led by a woman officer to investigate the matter.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days. A member of the probe panel said investigation is on and a report on the findings would be submitted to the Collector soon.  

