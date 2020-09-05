STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tsunami Ready’ village in Odisha stares at incomplete embankment

Sarpanch of Gadaharishpur Bhimsen Rout also confirmed that work has been stalled for five years due to delay in forest clearance, and sea water has been making inroads into the panchayat.

The incomplete saline embankment at Noliasahi in Erasama block | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: It was a matter of pride when two villages of Odisha (Noliasahi in Jagatsinghpur and Venkatraipur in Ganjam district) were declared ‘Tsunami Ready’ by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO last month. This had made Odisha the first state and India the first country in the Indian Ocean region to  get the Certificate of Recognition and Certificate of Appreciation awards by the UN agency.But the recognition is a sham for residents of Noliasahi village - which comes under Gadaharishpur panchayat under Erasama block -as they live in precarious conditions with incomplete saline embankment posing a constant threat. 

As per reports, in 2014, `68.67 crores had been allocated under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for construction of coastal embankments in Erasama and Balikuda blocks to mitigate risks of tsunami and cylone-related disasters. Out of this, `23.88 crores had been earmarked for the a six-km long saline embankment between Patua-Gadaharishpur-Kalabedi in Erasama. The work, awarded to a contractor, had started in 2015  and is being carried out under the  supervision of executive engineer of Mahanadi South Division, Cuttack and engineers of Odisha State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA). But the embankment is incomplete even after five years. 

Sources said, nearly one and half km of the embankment from Noliasahi to Gadachanda comes under reserve forest area and is yet to get forest clearance from the MoEF. While the delay in clearance has kept the work on hold, advancing tidal waves in Noliasahi and other villages in the panchayat have spread panic among villagers.

“We are happy that Noliasahi has been recognised as ‘Tsunami Ready’ but the award is meaningless for us. We are threatened by the advancing sea. Last year, during the tsunami awareness programme by UNESCO and OSDMA, we requested for timely completion of the embankment but to no avail,” they alleged.

Sarpanch of Gadaharishpur Bhimsen Rout also confirmed that work has been stalled for five years due to delay in forest clearance, and sea water has been making inroads into the panchayat. Similarly, Executive Engineer, Mahanadi South Division (Irrigation) Basant Rout informed that the department has sought intervention of the Collector and DFO (Rajnagar) to facilitate the clearance but no progress has been made till now. “The department is ready to allocate funds from Asian Development Bank and float fresh tender as soon as MoEF gives nod,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra has said, “For five years, the Government has been dragging its feet on the forest clearance for coastal embankment at Noliasahi but it could obtain MoEF’s permission for the Posco steel project where 1,253 acres of land will be handed over to JSW. 

Noliasahi was considered ‘Tsunami Ready’ for adhering to 11 point indicators like community tsunami risk reduction plan, designated and mapped tsunami hazard zones, public display of tsunami information, easily understood tsunami evacuation maps, etc among others.

